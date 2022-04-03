Alliance Global Partners Lowers MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Price Target to C$0.25

MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Alliance Global Partners from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS MEDIF opened at $0.13 on Friday. MediPharm Labs has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17.
MediPharm Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)
