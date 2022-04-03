Alliance Global Partners Lowers MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Price Target to C$0.25

MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Alliance Global Partners from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS MEDIF opened at $0.13 on Friday. MediPharm Labs has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17.

MediPharm Labs Company Profile

MediPharm Labs Corp. is medicinal cannabis company, which engages in the pharmaceutical grade production of cannabis oil products. The company focuses on the downstream secondary extraction methodology, distillation, and cannabinoid isolation and purification. It supplies raw materials, formulations, processing, and packaging for the creation of ready-to-sell derivative products.

