Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ AMOT opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.48. Allied Motion Technologies has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.66.

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $96.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMOT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,656,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 198.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 91,159 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,999,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,691,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 139.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 71,758 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

