Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 411,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $90,003,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Etsy by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in Etsy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 291,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,554,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Etsy by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 14,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,248,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total transaction of $1,052,798.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $6,592,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,718 shares of company stock worth $17,724,029. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY opened at $127.05 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

About Etsy (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.