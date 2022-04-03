Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 277,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $47,888,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 1,400.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 641.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter worth $216,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

WING stock opened at $116.30 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.96 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.46 and a 200 day moving average of $156.30. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.33, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.55%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $101,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Profile (Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.