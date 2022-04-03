Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 515,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,744,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Hershey as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 2.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,629,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,979,000 after acquiring an additional 69,690 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,147 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Hershey by 110.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Hershey by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,449,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,257,000 after acquiring an additional 65,397 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HSY opened at $218.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.73. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $156.87 and a 1-year high of $218.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $30,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,012,956 shares of company stock worth $205,952,245. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.73.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

