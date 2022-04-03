Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $56.16 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 378,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $56,161,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.34% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,609,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,864 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,497,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,803 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $561,142,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,178,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,685,000 after purchasing an additional 404,887 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,895,000 after purchasing an additional 191,822 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $132.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.29 and a 200 day moving average of $143.03. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $127.65 and a 12 month high of $155.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

