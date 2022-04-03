Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $91.79 Million in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 443,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,786,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Caterpillar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Caterpillar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Caterpillar by 12.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 112,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,549,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $219.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.04. The firm has a market cap of $117.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.22.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

