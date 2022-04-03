Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $95.27 Million in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,048,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 873,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,490,000 after purchasing an additional 187,576 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 218.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 243,797 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $202,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGY opened at $23.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.59. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.26.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The company’s revenue was up 120.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

