Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $99.17 Million in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 479,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $99,170,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Five Below as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 71.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 105.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.72.

Shares of FIVE opened at $162.68 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.44 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.61 and a 200-day moving average of $182.33.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

