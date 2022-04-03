Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 713,882 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $93,153,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.40% of Workiva as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1,215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,270,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,169 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,553,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,278,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 579,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,681,000 after acquiring an additional 253,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,722,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $143,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $716,382.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,908. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

WK opened at $122.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.69 and a 200-day moving average of $127.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.13 and a beta of 1.45. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.65 and a 1-year high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. The business had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

