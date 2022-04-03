Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,385,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $84,073,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 5.68% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 100.8% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 9,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,470 shares during the period. Finally, Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.98. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $22.19 and a 12-month high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

