Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 240,871 Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 240,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $54,612,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $209.57 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $132.99 and a one year high of $228.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.18 and its 200 day moving average is $196.92. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on EXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.87.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $672,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,375 shares of company stock worth $2,094,573. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

