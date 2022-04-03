Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,914,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,792,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.32% of Invitation Homes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 249.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,664,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,813,000 after purchasing an additional 24,734,553 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,797,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 8.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,257,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,422,000 after purchasing an additional 747,584 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,821,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,138,000 after purchasing an additional 43,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 160.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,114,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

INVH stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 91.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.03.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.37.

Invitation Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.