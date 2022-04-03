Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,288,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,569,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.37% of Korn Ferry as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 56,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KFY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $65.82 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $59.52 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.73%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Korn Ferry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.