Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 146 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,259 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 537.2% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,550,000 after buying an additional 958,753 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Intuit by 210.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,972,000 after purchasing an additional 438,702 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,491,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 2,692.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,843,000 after purchasing an additional 302,563 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU stock traded up $3.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $483.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.66 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.55. The company has a market cap of $136.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $623.45.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

