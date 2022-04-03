Altium Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Altium Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,623 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 29.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 15.4% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,797 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 16.4% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 3.1% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.76. 4,862,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,078,687. The company has a market capitalization of $112.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $167.58 and a 12 month high of $260.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($15.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.85.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

