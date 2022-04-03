Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $1 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Altium Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.70. 1,462,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,133. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.68. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $148.88 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

