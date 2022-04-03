Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases 192 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.8% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $485,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $686.52.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total transaction of $406,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 3,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,758,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,086 shares of company stock valued at $23,645,860 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW traded down $8.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $548.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,931,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,847. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $562.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $610.98. The stock has a market cap of $109.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.31, a P/E/G ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

