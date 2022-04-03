Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases 574 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.67. 8,550,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,248,806. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.76.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

