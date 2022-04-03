Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases 958 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.35.

NYSE:KEY traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.66. 14,329,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,272,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.78.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.66%.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

