Altium Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Account Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $2,715,000. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 59,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,526,000 after acquiring an additional 26,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,831,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,588. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.41 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.47 and its 200-day moving average is $207.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

