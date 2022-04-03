Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,234 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Altium Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.82. 12,528,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,836,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $74.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.