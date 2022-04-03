Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,214 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 90,497 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Altria Group by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,566,000 after acquiring an additional 993,053 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $763,000. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $53.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.38. The firm has a market cap of $95.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

