ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Gap Up to $16.90

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.90, but opened at $17.86. ALX Oncology shares last traded at $17.30, with a volume of 2,126 shares.

ALXO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on ALX Oncology from $103.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ALX Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.12. The company has a market cap of $737.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.81.

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.07. On average, research analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 33.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,867,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,627,000 after acquiring an additional 970,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,442,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,996,000 after acquiring an additional 580,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,366,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,950,000 after acquiring an additional 114,456 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ALX Oncology by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after buying an additional 115,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth about $41,113,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

