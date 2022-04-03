AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) EVP Sells $597,750.00 in Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $597,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $23.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.43. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.15) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,892,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,684,000 after buying an additional 2,877,100 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 500,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after buying an additional 187,062 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

