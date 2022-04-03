América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) Short Interest Down 16.7% in March

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:AMOV opened at $21.59 on Friday. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in América Móvil stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

