American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the airline’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.67.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.59. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.31.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock worth $375,529,000 after buying an additional 1,999,652 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,169,912 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $218,247,000 after purchasing an additional 44,225 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,013,846 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $164,444,000 after purchasing an additional 166,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,864,681 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $105,330,000 after purchasing an additional 531,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,512,000. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group (Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.