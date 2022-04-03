American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.36

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.36 and last traded at $16.39, with a volume of 57980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.56.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $546,752,000 after buying an additional 1,972,630 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,890,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,151,000 after purchasing an additional 426,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,446 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,146,000 after purchasing an additional 42,266 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,804,365 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,686,000 after purchasing an additional 120,135 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

