American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ARL stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. American Realty Investors has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $20.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.74 million, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of American Realty Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

