American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company focusing on crop protection, turf and ornamental markets, and public health applications. The Company has continued its successful strategy of acquiring or licensing both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous high valued market niches. New product development and international expansion also provide an additional stimulus for growth. Through skilful marketing, diligent product registration, quality manufacturing, American Vanguard has positioned itself to capitalize on developing trends in modern agriculture. American Vanguard continues to meet the needs of a world demanding ever-increasing quantities of agricultural products for human food, animal feed, natural fibers and alternative fuels. “

AVD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on American Vanguard in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of American Vanguard stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.95. American Vanguard has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $653.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $158.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Vanguard will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 77.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 64,335 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 3.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the second quarter worth $439,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 62.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 241,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 92,975 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 68.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

