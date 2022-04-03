Americana Partners LLC Buys 500 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $102.79 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $97.62 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.96. The company has a market cap of $533.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $15.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.3897 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.