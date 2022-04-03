Americana Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 184.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,790,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,262,000 after buying an additional 165,503 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,709,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,351,000 after acquiring an additional 43,436 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,613,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,050,000 after buying an additional 99,645 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,936.1% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,262,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $84,193,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $61.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $74.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.52 and a 200 day moving average of $66.52.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

