Americana Partners LLC Makes New Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $939.00 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,224.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 724.34 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,077.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,288.30. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $858.99 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MELI. TheStreet downgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,753.42.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

