Americana Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,651 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Motors by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $779,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,326 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in General Motors by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,077 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in General Motors by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Motors news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GM stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.09.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

