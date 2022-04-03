Americana Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,897,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,112,965,000 after purchasing an additional 741,796 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,559,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,241 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,262,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,995,000 after purchasing an additional 457,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948,754 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK opened at $83.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $210.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.79.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

