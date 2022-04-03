Americana Partners LLC Takes $492,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $1,993,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 30.5% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $112.82 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $112.90. The company has a market cap of $86.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.58.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

