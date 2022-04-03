Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.36.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.73, a P/E/G ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.31. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

