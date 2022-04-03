Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $335.25.

AMP stock opened at $297.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.85. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $234.71 and a one year high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

