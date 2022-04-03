Amerisur Resources (OTCMKTS:ASUXF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Amerisur Resources plc (OTCMKTS:ASUXF – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,500% from the average session volume of 6 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.

Amerisur Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASUXF)

Amerisur Resources plc engages in exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Colombia and Paraguay. It has assets around the OBA pipeline and also across the wider Putumayo region, with 11 blocks in total covering 984,000 hectares gross. Amerisur Resources Plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

