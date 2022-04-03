Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 42 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total value of $117,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Tuesday, March 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total value of $113,050.56.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,755.81, for a total value of $115,744.02.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,883.62, for a total value of $138,413.76.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,814.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,708.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,805.02. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,151.62 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.69 by $4.00. The firm had revenue of $75.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $22.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 117.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,309.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.