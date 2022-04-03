Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,023 NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,054,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,825,000 after buying an additional 3,462,455 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,098,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,565,000 after purchasing an additional 180,372 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,798,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,734,000 after purchasing an additional 133,245 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 15.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,779,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,268,000 after purchasing an additional 906,408 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in NiSource by 64.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,482,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on NI. UBS Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $32.08 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $32.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

About NiSource (Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.