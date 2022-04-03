Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 145 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,781,000 after buying an additional 104,939 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $226.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.89 and its 200-day moving average is $216.95. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $185.15 and a 1 year high of $240.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

