Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DTF. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 45.7% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 176,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 55,348 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 9.8% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 435,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 38,921 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 12,778 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 11.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DTF opened at $12.99 on Friday. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

