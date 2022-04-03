Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,737,000 after acquiring an additional 64,632 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000.

Shares of VOT opened at $224.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $198.63 and a 52-week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

