Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 122 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,352,000 after purchasing an additional 612,776 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,102,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,932,000 after purchasing an additional 35,451 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,484,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,690,000 after purchasing an additional 340,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,017,000 after purchasing an additional 93,779 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,576,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,309,000 after purchasing an additional 130,346 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $216.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 82.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.49 and a 200-day moving average of $256.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $166.48 and a one year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.58.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

