Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Amtech Systems from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amtech Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:ASYS opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63. Amtech Systems has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $140.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Amtech Systems ( NASDAQ:ASYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $27.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amtech Systems will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Averick bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 45.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amtech Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Amtech Systems by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Amtech Systems by 249.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amtech Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amtech Systems (Get Rating)

Amtech Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer of capital equipment. It focuses on thermal processing, wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.