Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.11). Amyris posted earnings of ($1.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.63 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.

AMRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amyris in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amyris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Amyris stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,334,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,669,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.58. Amyris has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,003,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,700,000 after acquiring an additional 35,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,333,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,769,000 after acquiring an additional 83,539 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 690.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,104,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,505,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

