Analysts Anticipate Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.46 Billion

Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $6.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.38 billion and the highest is $6.55 billion. Duke Energy posted sales of $6.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year sales of $26.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.94 billion to $26.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $26.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.75 billion to $27.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.58.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $112.82. 2,302,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,102. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.36. The stock has a market cap of $86.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $112.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.92%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

