Analysts Anticipate Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.46 Billion

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) will announce sales of $6.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.38 billion and the highest is $6.55 billion. Duke Energy posted sales of $6.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year sales of $26.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.94 billion to $26.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $26.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.75 billion to $27.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.58.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $112.82. 2,302,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,102. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.36. The stock has a market cap of $86.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $112.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.92%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duke Energy (DUK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.