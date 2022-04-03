Analysts Anticipate ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $276.45 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $276.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $247.40 million and the highest is $317.05 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $204.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.43. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $293.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

PRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on ProAssurance in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProAssurance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of PRA traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.39. 363,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.52%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 45.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 69,297 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 43.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 163.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 290,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

