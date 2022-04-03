Analysts Expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $153.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) will post sales of $153.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $152.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $154.63 million. Mimecast reported sales of $133.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year sales of $594.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $591.60 million to $596.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $693.06 million, with estimates ranging from $683.50 million to $708.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.02 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MIME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Colliers Securities lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.75.

Shares of MIME stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $79.59. 773,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,992. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $39.26 and a twelve month high of $85.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 113.70, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Mimecast by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,415,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,998,000 after purchasing an additional 122,853 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 318.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 31,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 155,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

